MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced that an Alabama man convicted of illegally owning ammunition and shooting at a funeral received 10 years behind bars.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal judge sentenced 42-year-old Gerald Dyron Little from Montgomery to 120 months in prison for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and using the ammunition during a shooting at a funeral.

Besides serving ten years in prison, Little was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

Based on court documents and evidence presented during Little’s March 2023 trial, on June 26, 2021, Little initiated a disruption during a memorial service in Fort Deposit, Alabama, and was asked to leave by other attendees.

After being asked to leave, Little eventually returned back and started arguing with family members leading to shots being fired by Little while he was inside his vehicle.

Bullets fired by Little struck four family members, killing the brother of the deceased at the funeral. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says forensic evidence proved that shell casings found from the scene came from Little. At the time of the shooting, Little was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a firearm or ammunition.