MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man driving a lawnmower was struck and killed by a Chevrolet Corvette that “left the roadway” in Mobile County over the weekend.

ALEA said Heath Allen Byrd, 44, was on a John Deer mower 16 miles north of Semmes just after 5 p.m. Sunday when a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Calvin Dale Brewer left the roadway and hit Byrd. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway patrol Division is investigating.