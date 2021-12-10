Alabama man reportedly shot during argument over trash can

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says one man was shot accidentally while fighting over a trash can.

Sheriff Max Sanders said that deputies went to a home in the 1400 block of County Road 314 in the Red Bank community around 10:30 Thursday morning, after the sheriff’s office received a call about a person with a gunshot injury.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Shane Gholston suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken by medflight to Huntsville Hospital. The sheriff’s office says his condition is unknown at this time.

Clendon Jones, 67, was found next door to his residence. He was taken to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and then released.

According to authorities, the two men got into an argument over a garbage can.

Witness said the gun went off accidently while the men were fighting to gain control over the weapon, the sheriff’s office said. This happened at Jones’ residence on County Road 314. Gholston and Jones are neighbors.

Sheriff Sanders says the investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.