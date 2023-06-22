WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Dillon Herrington, of Madison, has pleaded guilty to federal charges he was facing in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Herrington, 31, entered his plea on Thursday, June 22, to “one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers,” according to the Justice Department’s news release.

Charges were dropped earlier this month against Herrington “without prejudice,” following a request by federal prosecutors, but this plea is said to be a part of that agreement.

Herrington, nicknamed the “MAGA Lumberjack” online, was accused of throwing a 4×4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges that allege he impeded and intimidated law enforcement.

Other items he was accused of throwing at law enforcement officers included a full water bottle and an unidentified object pulled from a box marked “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE.”

“While on the west plaza of the Capitol, court documents say that Herrington engaged in aggressively antagonistic and assaultive conduct toward Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers who were attempting to contain and stop the forward progress of the crowd of rioters,” said the DOJ.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Herrington attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and later marched with others to the western side of the U.S. Capitol building.

“At approximately 4:57 P.M., court documents say that MPD officers attempting to clear rioters from the terrace noticed that Herrington had a large military-style knife protruding from his rear pant pocket, removed the knife, and detained him,” a press release said. “While detained, Herrington informed the officers that he was also carrying a “taser.” Officers recovered an object from his pocket that court documents describe as a small stun gun.”

Herrington was initially charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Knowingly Engaging in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building

Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building

Committing or Attempting any act to Obstruct, Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in Performance of his Official Duties

Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding, Intimidating, or Interfering with Law Enforcement.

In March 2022, lawyers for Herrington asked for a continuance – which was granted – on the basis that they were, “actively engaging in plea discussions” with federal prosecutors, though his attorneys said no formal deal had been offered at that time.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell set a sentencing hearing for October 27.