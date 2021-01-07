Alabama man one of several protesters arrested during Capitol riot

Members of the DC National Guard walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2020, one day after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON DC (WIAT) — A man from Morgan County, Alabama is one of several people who were arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police in the wake of thousands of protesters who stormed the Capitol building Wednesday.

Lonnie Zoffman of Falkville was charged with carrying pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition, according to a release from the department.

Zoffman was one of 14 people who was arrested by Capitol Police officers Wednesday during the breach, where many people gained entry inside the building as Congress members were inside, certifying presidential votes from the Electoral College.

Chief of Police Steven Sund released the following statement Thursday: