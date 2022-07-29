TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man who was convicted of trying to have sex with a teenager in Marianna killed himself in his cell while awaiting sentencing, authorities report.

Prison officials said he was discovered dead in his cell around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Last May, law enforcement arrested Earl Kirkland, 44, of Cottonwood. According to prosecutors, Kirkland thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl in Marianna for a sexual encounter. But he had actually been communicating with an undercover Panama City Beach police officer on the internet.

A federal jury found him guilty Tuesday of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Kirkland was being held in FCL Tallahassee, awaiting his sentencing on Oct. 7.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Kirkland was facing a minimum of 10 years or a maximum life sentence in prison.