DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in Houston County on the Fourth of July, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Patrick Lynn Granger, 57, was killed when the 2019 Nissan Frontier he was driving hit a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by a Graceville man, according to ALEA. The crash occurred at 2:31 p.m. on U.S. 231 near Becky Road, approximately one mile south of Dothan, in Houston County.

Troopers said Granger was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the first crash, the Chevrolet pickup hit a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by a Dothan woman. There were two minors in the Chevrolet pickup. Both were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. The condition of the Ford Fusion driver is currently unknown.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the cause of the crash.