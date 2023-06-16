PINCKARD, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has filed a $4 million lawsuit against the town of Pinckard in Dale County.

James Johnson filed the lawsuit on Thursday after a jury found he was wrongfully arrested and charged in 2019 on six misdemeanor charges.

Johnson was arrested on September 7, 2019, and was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and disrupting governmental operations from an incident that happened on August 18, 2019.

According to court records, the Pinckard police officer in charge of the case said that there was a heated exchange between Johnson and the officer at the Pinckard Police station. After the exchange, the officer asked Johnson to leave multiple times.

When Johnson refused to leave, the officer used a safety measure to grab Johnson by the neck and held him up against the wall.

Johnson and his son then left the Pinckard Police station and according to court records, the officer went to their home, which led the officer to request a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

A jury found him not guilty on 4 misdemeanor charges last summer, while the other two charges he faced were dropped.

“We are charging the town of Pinckard with malicious prosecution, violation of civil rights, as well as several other things,” Johnson’s attorney, David Harrison said. “We are asking for $4 million and a jury trial.”

The civil lawsuit against the town of Pinckard was filed before 5 p.m. at the Dale County Courthouse on Thursday.