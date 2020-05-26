Alabama man falls asleep on beach, neglecting naked baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WIAT) — A man from Valley Grande was arrested after leaving his infant baby unattended while he fell asleep on a Florida beach Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 23, Westley Nichols fell asleep on the beach leaving his infant child unattended near the water for about one hour, jail records report.

Nichols is facing third-degree child neglect.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a man down at the beach when they found Nichols and his child.

Found in the sand near him was a pill bottle containing Xanax, which were prescribed to Duke Gordon. Authorities do not know if Nichols took any of the Xanax, however deputies report he was slurring his speech and appeared to be under the influence. Authorities later returned the pill bottle to Gordon.

Nichols was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail for neglecting to care for his child, leaving him unattended on the beach.

Authorities released the child to Gordon and report they appeared to be unharmed, jail records say. Department of Children and Families was contacted and a report was filed.

Nichols was held in the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

