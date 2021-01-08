Alabama man faces federal charges for possessing Molotov cocktails in Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Alabama man arrested for his part in the Capitol riots Wednesday will be facing federal charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia.

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, of Falkville, Alabama, faces charges for one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, Capitol police found the “handle of what appeared to be a firearm on the front right passenger seat” in a red pickup truck with Alabama tags.

After examining the tags, police found that the truck was registered in Coffman’s name. Bomb squads searched the truck and found one black handgun, one M4 Carbine assault rifle along with rifle magazines loaded with ammunition, and materials for 11 “Molotov Cocktails” made from mason jars.

Officers found Coffman when he tried to return to the truck and found a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, a 22-caliber derringer style handgun, and two sets of vehicle keys that matched the truck on his person.

Coffman told officers that the jars contained melted Styrofoam and gasoline. According to ATF, this can create napalm-like explosives out of sticky, flammable liquid.

Coffman is still in custody while he waits for a detention hearing next Tuesday. If convicted on both counts, he could get a maximum of 10 years for the destructive device charge and five years for the pistol charge.

The FBI is still looking for those who incited the violence promoted violence of any kind. If you have information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.