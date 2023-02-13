DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A 31-year-old Dothan man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual torture of a child.

According to the Dothan Police Department, officers began an investigation into a possible sexual abuse situation involving a juvenile victim under 16 on Feb. 6. Police say as a result of the investigation, Clinton Dale Hillman, was arrested on Sunday.

The crimes are said to have been committed in January 2022, according to DPD. Hillman is charged with three counts of sexual torture and has a set bond of $180,000.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further information will be released.