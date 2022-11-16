FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 26-year-old man from Red Bay has been charged with several counts of child sexual abuse, according to online court records.

John Howard Scott was arrested on November 9. He faces three charges of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to a criminal complaint filed, Scott is accused of sexually abusing a teen, whose identity has been understandably kept private.

John Scott (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show at least one of the incidents happened as recently as October 25.

The inmate roster for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows that Scott remains in their custody and is being held without bond.