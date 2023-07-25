DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 31-year-old Dothan man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend and beat her with a gun in her home.

On Sunday, July 23, the Dothan Police Department was contacted by a concerned person reporting a female family member was unaccounted for, and she was last seen with her boyfriend, Tarrance Lee Wright.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived at the victim’s house on West Selma Street, no one came to the door, and after officers saw several things that led them to believe a fight had taken place, they made contact with the victim over the phone, but she was in distress and did not tell officers where she was.

Police say they obtained and executed a search warrant at the woman’s home and found her and Wright inside. Investigators say they also found a pistol inside the home.

According to police, the woman had several injuries on her face and head, and she told officers Wright had beaten her with the pistol, would not let her leave the home, answer the door, or let anyone know where she was.

The unidentified victim was treated for minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.

Wright was arrested and charged with one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree, one count of Domestic Violence in the First Degree, and one count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol. He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.