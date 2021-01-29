Alabama man charged with incest, rape, other sex abuse charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with six counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of sex abuse and three counts of incest.

The sheriff’s office posted the charges against William Storey Jr., 43, of Grand Bay on Twitter.

According to online records, Storey has previous arrests for forgery, domestic violence and stolen property..

MCSO arrest WILLIAM STOREY, JR. Rape 1st x 3, Rape 2 x 3, sodomy 1st x 2, sex abuse x2, Incest x 3, sodomy 2nd x 2. #predator #crimetips pic.twitter.com/UIXHucpgqh — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) January 29, 2021

