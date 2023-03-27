DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested and charged with elder abuse after police report he allegedly left an elderly woman alone in her house, half-naked and with open wounds.

According to Dothan Police, on Friday, March 24, police responded to a home in the 500 block of South Saint Andrews Street Friday, where they found an elderly woman crawling around the home and wearing nothing but an adult diaper.

Police said the victim was found with multiple open wounds and medical conditions which were not being cared for. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment and possible surgery to fix the open wounds.

That same day, police arrested Jason Allan Proctor, 37, who was the primary caregiver of the woman. Proctor allegedly lives at the victim’s home.

Proctor is currently being held in the Houston County jail without bond.