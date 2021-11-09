Alabama man charged in deadly crash that killed mother and her 1-year-old son

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has arrested the man they believe caused a deadly car crash back in April that left a mother and her 1-year-old son dead.

Ike Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday night after a grand jury indicted the UPS driver for the deadly crash that happened at the corner of Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road.

Ike Johnson

The four-car crash happened just before 6 p.m. April 14. Police say Johnson was traveling east on Moffett Road when he lost control of his truck and trailer. Johnson then crossed into westbound traffic and struck a Pontiac. A truck then slammed into the back of the Pontiac, and the Pontiac collided with a Hyundai Sonata. Deidriana April Jasper and her 1-year-old son Noah Brown were in the Pontiac. They died on the scene.

Jasper’s mother said her daughter and grandson were buried together.