Alabama man charged in deadly crash that killed mother and her 1-year-old son

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has arrested the man they believe caused a deadly car crash back in April that left a mother and her 1-year-old son dead.

Ike Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday night after a grand jury indicted the UPS driver for the deadly crash that happened at the corner of Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road.

Ike Johnson

The four-car crash happened just before 6 p.m. April 14. Police say Johnson was traveling east on Moffett Road when he lost control of his truck and trailer. Johnson then crossed into westbound traffic and struck a Pontiac. A truck then slammed into the back of the Pontiac, and the Pontiac collided with a Hyundai Sonata. Deidriana April Jasper and her 1-year-old son Noah Brown were in the Pontiac. They died on the scene.

Jasper’s mother said her daughter and grandson were buried together.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES