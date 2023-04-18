PORTLAND, Maine (WIAT) — A man who had been wanted in Alabama for failure to register as a sex offender has been caught nearly 1,300 miles away from home.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force announce the arrest of Jerry Griffin, 53, was arrested Monday in Old Orchard Beach, Maine by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, the group announced Tuesday. Griffin, who was wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, had had a warrant out for his arrest since last November in Alabama. He was also wanted on sex offender charges out of Maine.

Griffin was charged as a fugitive from justice in relation to the Alabama warrant and faces an additional charge out of Maine.