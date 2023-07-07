DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicles that have been broken into in Dekalb County.

Thomas Wesley Harris, 28, has been charged with 16 felony counts of breaking into multiple vehicles at Matheny’s Bridge.

Harris’ charges are broken down as follows:

8 charges of theft of property

4 charges of breaking/entering of a vehicle

4 charges of illegal possession of credit/debt card

The Dekalb County Sherriff’s Office said more charges are expected to be added and that Harris is also a suspect in cases in Jackson and Marshall County involving similar crimes.

He is being held on a $70,000.00 bond in the DeKalb County Detention Center