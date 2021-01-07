Alabama man arrested in double slaying in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested in a double slaying in Mobile.
Police say 51-year-old Jesse McClure is being held in the weekend killings of two men who were found shot to death inside a house on Sunday morning. Authorities say McClure is charged with murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. The victims are identified as 30-year-old Shane Dulaney and 45-year-old George Snyder.
Police haven’t disclosed any possible motive or additional details about the killings. Court records weren’t available Thursday to show whether McClure has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
