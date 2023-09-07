LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Lawrence County has been arrested following an investigation into his “drug trafficking enterprise,” according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Clarence “Jason” Coffey was arrested on Wednesday after search warrants were executed at several places he is associated with. This led to officers finding more than one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said Coffey’s arrest is a result of the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act. Coffey allegedly played a “significant role” in the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine throughout Lawrence County and neighboring areas.

He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Coffey is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $3,010,300 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and other arrests are anticipated.