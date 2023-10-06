BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was arrested after elementary school children were found to be spreading child pornography, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Baldwin County deputies arrested Timothy Allen Arthur, 65 of Little River, Thursday on one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

The investigation began after officers with the Bay Minette Police Department received a complaint about “child pornography being disseminated by students” at Bay Minette Elementary School.

BMPD officers collected cell phones and provided them to the Baldwin County Cyber Crimes Unit to analyze. The analysis showed that there had been illegal communication between Arthur and a 12-year-old girl, according to the BCSO, who said Arthur admitted to police that he had illegally communicated with the girl.

Detectives said additional charges may be coming.