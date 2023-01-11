HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Gadsden man is facing charges in Indiana after police say he threatened the 17-year-old mother of his child who had moved to get away from him.

“I will ruin you.”

That was part of a text message conversation between 21-year-old Quar’Damien Riddle and a 17-year-old student at New Castle High School. The text message thread would end up getting Riddle arrested and charged with for intimidation, harassment and distribution of an intimate image.

A police report filed in the case states the New Castle Police Department learned about the threatening messages after being called by a counselor at the victim’s high school. While at the school, police learned from the girl that her family moved to New Castle to get away from Riddle. She said that there is a fight over a child that she had with Riddle.

The report states that the victim told police that Riddle allegedly called her on the phone, telling her he would come to her house and kill her. After getting permission from her parents, police started to go through her phone.

An investigation into messages Riddle allegedly sent the victim also showed threats to send nude photos of her to teachers. The girl told police she believes Riddle sent one of her friends nude photos.

The document stated that among the messages were arguments over Riddle not being able to see the victim’s child, accusing her of being with other people.

“On my son swear to God swear to God you can count your [expletive] days, you ain’t nothing but hoe swear,” the document indicates Riddle wrote the girl.

The document stated that on Christmas Day, Riddle told the victim that he was posting nude photos of her on social media sites. On Jan. 5, Riddle allegedly sent the victim a hotel reservation that he made in Anderson, Indiana. With the reservation, he sent her a threat.

“See my son on Friday or Saturday you dead [expletive] and that [expletive] is too and mean ts on my soul,” the message reportedly reads. “When it comes to my child [redacted] ill smile for any mugshot.”

Police reported that they ended up finding Riddle at a restaurant in New Castle. The document states Riddle told police that he was there to meet someone to give them Christmas presents for the child.

The report states that Riddle initially denied ever threatening the girl, but later admitted to the threats, saying that he meant that she was “dead to him.”

When asked about the nude photos, the report states Riddle told police that he doesn’t know why he sent the photos to her but denied that he would send them to other people.

The report states Riddle told police the threats were related to him wanting to see the child. He claimed that he would never follow through with them.

A trial is set for April 17 in Henry County.