OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been arrested for arson after he allegedly set his own home on fire while three people were inside.

The Ozark Police Department responded to a possible burglary on the 200 Block of Broad Street around 5:40 a.m. Thursday. A witness claimed to have seen Douglas Davis break a window. Once officers arrived, Davis reportedly become combative with authorities and attempted to flee by going inside the house. Officer quickly arrested him.

Police then noticed smoke coming from the home. An initial investigation showed that Davis, 31, lived at the home and allegedly set the house on fire while three other residents were inside. Once the home was evacuated, officers were able to put out the fire.

Davis was charged with first-degree arson, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct/disturbing peace resisting arrest.

Davis is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond.

This case is under investigation by the Ozark Police Department and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.