COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities arrested a man in Muscle Shoals after allegedly witnessing a drug delivery in the parking lot of Walmart.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, agents with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office drug task force learned that fentanyl pills were being delivered to the Walmart parking lot.

CCSO said that officers observed the pills being delivered, pulled over Jesse Wayne Ryan, 25, of Sheffield and searched the vehicle he was in.

Authorities found fentanyl pills hidden in the vehicle. Ryan was arrested and charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Ryan was taken to the Colbert County Jail and is being held pending a bond revocation by the Colbert County District Attorney’s office.