DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested over the weekend after police say he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted an older woman in her home.

Last October, officers with the Dothan Police Department were contacted after an employee of a Home Health Agency recognized injuries on an older female client and a criminal investigation began.

According to police, officers learned during the investigation that the victim had allowed someone into her home believing it was someone she was expecting, but turned out to be a stranger, and during the encounter, the stranger assaulted her with her medical equipment, causing lacerations and contusions on her body and sexually assaulting her before leaving the home.

Police said they identified the suspect as Marcus Golden, 42, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he wasn’t found until Sunday after an encounter with law enforcement.

Golden is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree sodomy. Golden is being held on no bond.