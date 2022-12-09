DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he assaulted a victim with an ax in their home.

Timothy Brown, 59, of Dothan, allegedly forced his way inside the victim’s home in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at 9 a.m. Thursday and began assaulting the victim with an ax, according to the Dothan Police Department. After being struck with the ax, the victim was able to disarm Brown and began to hold him down. While held on the ground, Brown pulled a pocket knife and cut the victim’s hand. Brown was immediately taken into custody once officers arrived.

Police report Brown and the victim had an ongoing dispute with one another.

The victim and Brown were both taken to Southeast Health, where they were treated for injuries sustained during the attack. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

After being released from the hospital, Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and attempted murder. His bond was set at $90,000.