Alabama lumber manufacturer faces over $200K in penalties after employee fatality in Selma

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Miller & Company, Inc. $218,192 in penalties for failing to protect employees from hazards after an employee was fatally injured at it’s Selma facility.

The employee was fatally struck by a piece of wood while attempting to clear a jammed machine. OSHA cited the company for failing to lockout equipment before beginning maintenance.

In 2018, Miller & Company had developed an alternative energy control procedure for clearing equipment jams after an employee suffered an amputation, but the company failed to implement the procedure.

“Employers are required to identify safety hazards, implement safety measures, and train workers on the proper use of safety equipment,” said OSHA Mobile Area Director Jose Gonzalez. “Tragedies such as this can be prevented if employers comply with workplace standards, as required by law.”

