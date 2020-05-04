Alabama Legislature reconvening Monday despite coronavirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Monday, the Alabama Legislature is expected to return to work in Montgomery, but some lawmakers may not be there.

Members of the House Democratic caucus say they’ll stay focused on the challenges in their home districts. Minority leader Anthony Daniels said the state is in the middle of a healthcare crisis. He said he believes lawmakers should remain in their districts rather than rush back to Montgomery to blindly pass budgets.

House Democrats are expected to host virtual hearings for the public on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on Alabama’s budgets and economy.

LATEST POSTS