Alabama Legislature passes Aniah’s Law, will be voted on statewide in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next year, voters will have the chance to put Aniah’s Law into action following the Alabama Legislature’s approval of the bill, which honors a Homewood native who was kidnapped and killed in 2019.

The bill gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes. The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, the Homewood teen who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Ibrahim Yazeed, who is charged with kidnapping and killing Blanchard, was out on bond from a previous kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder case at the time of Blanchard’s disappearance.

Last week, the bill passed through the Senate, but there were some amendments, so it had to go back to the House to be voted on again. Rep. Chip Brown, who sponsored the bill, said the House concurred Thursday morning.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk to be signed. From there, it will be placed on a statewide ballot to be voted on in 2022 as a constitutional amendment.

Lawmakers have been working for years to put legislation in place to stop the “revolving door” of crime.