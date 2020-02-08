Alabama Legislature considering bill to ban smoking in cars with children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill to ban smoking in a car with children under 14 years old is headed to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote.

Chris Cowans says he grew up with both parents smoking in the car.

“I was always against it, because it was my parents I really didn’t have a choice as far as telling them what to do,” Cowans said.

“This bill is about the health and safety of our children, this bill is to help prevent asthma and bad allergies,” said Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham.

The bill unanimously passed the House health committee, but there are concerns about how it would be enforced if it is signed into law.

“You would regulate it the same way regulate wearing a seat belt, the same way you regulate if you think someone is smoking pot in the car,” Hollis said.

Under Hollis’ bill, the penalty for smoking with children in the car would be $100. However, this would not apply to vaping or e-cigarettes.

The bill hasn’t been given a date for a full vote in the House.

