MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A legislator is looking to cut at least $5 million from the Alabama Department of Archives and History after they held a presentation to discuss LGBTQ history in the state last month.

Elliott, R-Baldwin County, said he devised his proposal after learning the Alabama Department of Archives and History held their LGBTQ presentation after asking them to not do so, saying there’s no place for sexual orientation to be discussed in the state legislature.

“A number of my colleagues and I just simply had some issues with that,” explained Elliott. “You know, the problem is that we don’t believe that the things that happen in folk’s bedrooms ought to be the topic of conversation or really the underlying issue for conversation.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History hold their “Food for Thought” segments every third Thursday in each month where they have speakers come to the museum to discuss certain topics in Alabama history. On June 15, the department held another installment of that series to discuss LGBTQ history and figures in Alabama and the deep South.

LGBTQ activists, such as LGBTQ Mobile Bay chairman Bryan Fuenmayor, said Elliott’s view perpetuates a harmful narrative.

“I think it’s wrong to think that LGBTQ equals adult material. It’s not,” explained Fuenmayor. “It’s very simple way to explain it to kids. Just how a family has a mom and a dad, a family could have two dads or two moms.”

Elliott plans to have Gov. Kay Ivey sign the bill into law during Montgomery’s special legislative session. The purpose of the special session is to discuss congressional maps, but Elliott plans to discuss his bill.

“It’s incumbent upon us to exercise the authority that we have to represent the people of the state of Alabama, who I feel certain are not in support of this type of programing taking place at archives and history, certainly not the majority of them,” Elliott said. “We have the power to appropriate it. We have the authority and power to to call back those appropriations. And so that really was was it more than anything else. It is also, frankly, to send a message to other bureaucracies in the state to say this is not the type of programing that is going to find favor with the Alabama legislature.”

Elliott said the bill is not cutting funding directly to the agency, but removing extra funds they received the past legislative session.

“The $5 million comes out of the education budget supplemental. Archives and History currently gets funding from both the Education Trust fund budget and the general fund budget,” Elliott said. “And once and then additionally last year, they got another $5 million in supplemental money, so as I said before, and I think it’s important to say this is not defunding the department of Archives and history.”

In response to Elliott’s proposal, the Alabama Department of Archives and History released the following statement:

“We hope that upon closer examination of the Food for Thought installment, legislators will agree that it was a program about historical figures and the use of historical records in understanding the past—topics appropriate to the mission of the agency. We recognize, of course, the authority and responsibility of the Legislature to make decisions regarding the appropriation of state funds.”

Fuenmayor believes Elliott’s proposal won’t make it far within the legislature, but said if it does, it could send a negative message to those wanting to learn about their history.

“It’s important for everyone to know all of our history, the good, bad, ugly, the parts that you disagree with, the parts of it that you do agree with is all history,” Fuenmayor said. “And so any attempt to try to like, erase history, I think is bad for Alabama.”

Corey Harvard of Prism United disagree with Elliott’s proposal.

“Not long ago, gay people in our country could be refused hospital visitation rights to see their loved ones or get kicked out of the military just for being who they are,” Harvard said. “The history of the gay rights movement is about fairness and human dignity, and it’s a part of the American story that deserves to be told and remembered. For Chris Elliot to reduce our history and lived experiences down to a “political agenda” or something that happens in the bedroom is dishonest and harmful. LGBTQ people aren’t political props—they’re human beings.”

The Alabama Department of Archives and History officials said the money Elliott is looking to remove was not towards funding the operations of the agency, but for two other projects they were working on.

Elliott says he expects Governor Ivey to sign the bill into law July 17.