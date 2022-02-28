MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday marks the start of the second half of the 2022 regular legislative session. Lawmakers have 15 more voting days to accomplish their legislative goals.

How the session has gone so far depends on who you ask.

“As far as lowlights are concerned, there are so many,” Democratic Party Chair and Rep. Chris England (D- Tuscaloosa) said.

“We’ve done some remarkable things already,” Sen. Gerald Allen (R- Tuscaloosa) said.

Sen. Allen says he’s proud lawmakers approved tax cuts for small businesses which the governor signed into law Monday.

He also touted the Senate’s passage of the General Fund budget, which includes 4% raises for teachers and state employees.

“That’s pretty significant when you look at what we’ve done,” Allen said.

But Rep. England says the session has focused too much on controversial issues like permitless concealed carry, an anti-riot bill and bills he says target marginalized groups.

“To be honest with you I’d rather just get the budget passed and get out of there, but it appears there’s still some more items left on the red meat agenda,” England said.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says those “red meat” bills are here because it’s an election year.

“All you’re doing is placating Republican voters in a primary, and they’re really not constitutional, so it costs the state money to defend them…So they’ll stymie them in the Senate,” he said.

Flowers says one bill that’s drawn attention may not make it past lawmakers. Sen. Del Marsh’s school choice bill would allow families to use public funds toward private education.

“The Alabama Education Association, which has become much more powerful than they were in past years, they are very adamantly opposed to this, as are most of the school boards,” Flowers said.

Sen. Allen says he doesn’t think the bill will make its way through either.

“It’s a critical issue, but it’s I think the time may be running out on that issue for this session,” Allen said.

Another issue to watch this second half: the lottery. Flowers says he expects lawmakers may try to get the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.

Allen says the permitless concealed carry bill that passed in the House last week is expected to be voted on in the Senate Thursday.