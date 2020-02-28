Alabama leaders prepare for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fears continue over the potential spread of coronavirus across the U.S.

In Alabama, leaders say they are keeping a close watch and making preparations in the event the coronavirus comes to the state.

Lawmakers are expressing confidence in the Alabama medical community as they work to ease concerns over the virus. Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The ADPH say that when it comes to coronavirus, education is key.

“We have very smart people here in Alabama and our citizens can educate themselves from vetted sources the ADPH have a web page on coronavirus and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has a wealth of knowledge,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH assistant state health officer.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said his office is in contact with state health leaders.

“I think we’re just now getting into the mindset of preventative measures from a sense of the state,” McCutcheon said.

State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Annison, said he has confidence in the medical community to keep this epidemic under control.

“People seem to forget we lose in this country 26,000 to 65,000 people a year to the flu,” Marsh said. “To my last count, we haven’t lost one to the coronavirus,” Marsh said.

Earlier this week, Marsh was one of many who had concerns about coronavirus patients being moved his district in Anniston.

“It would not have been good for those patients to have been there and it definitely wasn’t good for the public to be faced with that when we weren’t prepared,” he said.

ADPH recommends that people use the same methods as avoiding the flu for the coronavirus.

ADPH’s “Do 10 – Fight the Flu” describes the top 10 things to do to fight the flu and avoid infection that also apply to COVID-19. Recommendations are as follows:

Get Vaccinated

Wash Your Hands

Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes

Stay Home With Fever

Stockpile Supplies

Clean and Disinfect

Know Your Office Emergency Plan

Learn Home Care

Call Your Doctor If Symptoms Get Worse

Stay Informed

ADPH has been receiving names and contact information from the CDC of returning travelers from China for the past several weeks. All people being monitored for the virus have been at either moderate or low risk and have practiced voluntary self-isolation. Monitoring has been completed on dozens of individuals with none testing positive.

More information is available by clicking “Coronavirus” on the home page of the ADPH website.

