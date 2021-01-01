Alabama lawmakers set priorities ahead of 2021 Legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The start of a new year also brings the beginning of a new Legislative session for lawmakers in Alabama.

Legislative leaders say economic incentives, tax protection for federal stimulus checks and liability protection for businesses affected by the pandemic are a top priority.

Gambling will likely be another issue up for debate. The governor’s task force on gambling recently completed a study on gambling and how much revenue it could create for Alabama.

“The governor for the first time, really stepped out front and said we are going to study this and have real information we can use, whether we decided to do it in Alabama or not it will be up to the legislature to review and ultimately up to the people to vote,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed.

Another issue that will likely draw bipartisan support is expanded access to rural broadband.

“Being able to expand broadband for all the reasons that are important. Whether it’s healthcare, education, economic development growth, those are all reasons that are a huge priority,” said Democratic Minority Leader Bobby Singleton.

Legislative leaders say new social distancing guidelines will be in place at the Statehouse when the session resumes. However, they want to be able to keep it up for the public.

The 2021 Legislative session officially begins on Feb. 2.