MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama lawmakers are pushing a bill next session to cut the tax on feminine hygiene and baby products.

Sen. Arthur Orr’s bill would remove the state and local tax from those items. The state sales tax is 4%, but, when combined with local taxes, can reach 11% in certain areas.

“If Alabama claims to be a pro-life state, and I think it does, it makes no sense to me that we’re taxing materials and items that are used for those families that have babies and young children,” Sen. Orr (R- Decatur) said.

Sen. Orr’s bill draft lists baby bottles, baby wipes, breast pumps, diapers, maternity clothes and menstrual hygiene products as exempt from taxes.

Orr says the state can afford to cut this tax, and it should. He says a fiscal note on the bill estimates it would reduce revenue by about $10 million on the state level and $12 million locally. He says that’s a drop in the bucket.

“Why are we taxing half of our population for a period of time in their lives that the other half doesn’t have to experience? Again, makes no sense,” Orr said.

The tax cut could have a big impact on the roughly 200 families a month that Laria Stinson serves at her Montgomery nonprofit, Express-O Of Love Diaper Bank.

“It’s probably between $150-$200 a month for diapers. And that’s more toward the lower end of diapers,” Stinson said.

Stinson’s nonprofit helps those struggling to afford diapers and wipes, one of the most basic needs for new moms. She says diapers are one of the items for which government assistance is not available.

“Having a tax removed would help families get through that next month. As I said before, one of our mottos is we try to help you get through the month,” Stinson said.

Rep. Neil Rafferty (D- Birmingham) has brought up similar legislation in past sessions. He says he’s glad to see bipartisan support this time around.

“This is just another example of addressing real problems and real issues in the state by working across the aisle,” Rafferty said.

Sen. Orr also says he recently learned that baby formula is taxed. He plans to add that to the bill before officially filing it. The legislative session starts in February.