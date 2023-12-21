MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker is proposing a bill to crack down on “porch pirates,” or people who steal others’ packages, in the next legislative session.

Sen. April Weaver’s bill would make stealing packages a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She says it adds “any item mailed or shipped to another person” to the state’s property theft statute.

“The Grinch may steal Christmas in Whoville, but if we are successful in getting this through the Alabama legislature, he won’t be doing it in Alabama anymore,” Weaver said.

The bill also lays out a range of increasing penalties based on the stolen item’s value. For items worth up to $500, that would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison. For packages worth more than $2,500, it would be a Class B felony punishable by anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

“I have constituents who are working two jobs to pay for Christmas for their families, and while they’re out working, their packages and their children’s Christmas are being stolen from their homes. It’s just time that we address things like this,” Weaver said.

According to Security.org’s 2023 Package Theft Report, 17% of Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months.

Rep. Neil Rafferty says he’s one of them, so he gets the concern, but he points out there is already state and federal law dealing with theft. He also says Alabama has bigger problems within the prison system.

“While I do understand that’s a frustrating thing to happen, I also understand that we have a much bigger crisis and issues when it comes to our prison system and our criminal justice system as a whole,” Rafferty (D- Birmingham) said.

If passed, Alabama would join nine other states with a similar law. The legislative session starts in February.