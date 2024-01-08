MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery for the legislative session in just under one month.

One lawmaker has re-filed a bill to crack down on fentanyl, after a clerical error last year made that same bill unenforceable.

Rep. Chris Pringle’s bill creates the crime of manslaughter for dealing fentanyl to someone who dies as a result of it.

Last year, a wrong version of the bill — including a class of drugs more broadly than just fentanyl — was sent to the governor and signed into law.

“We’re going to bring it back. What happened – it was human error,” Pringle said.

That error, however, wouldn’t be held up in court, according to House Clerk John Treadwell. He said on the phone that existing case law would essentially prevent someone from being prosecuted under that law because what the governor signed is materially different from what the legislature adopted.

That’s why Pringle is bringing the bill back up. He’s confident it gets through this year without error.

“Fentanyl is killing our friends and our family and our children. We’ve got to do something to stem the fentanyl crisis,” Pringle said. “I’ve got a commitment from the chairman of Judiciary. He’s going to have it on the first bill on his agenda on the very first day. So, we ought to be able to pop it out of Judiciary and get it on the floor.”

Alabama Department of Public Health data shows a spike in fentanyl-related overdose deaths over the past several years. In 2018, ADPH reported 121 deaths. In 2022, the latest preliminary data available shows 835 deaths.

“This is not just a law enforcement issue, but our communities are suffering from fentanyl,” Alabama Fraternal Order of Police President Everette Johnson said.

Johnson said enacting harsher penalties for those who deal the drug could help the problem.

“I appreciate so much the legislature having the foresight to see something done about this, that if you intentionally distribute this drug and someone dies from it, then you’re going to pay the price for that,” Johnson said.

The legislative session starts Feb. 6.