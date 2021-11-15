Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for ethics trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge accused of violating judicial rules with her opposition to the death penalty is set for trial on ethics charges that could result in her removal from office.

A complaint before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary says Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd wrongly became embroiled in the capital punishment debate and issued erroneous decisions violating orders by higher courts. Todd has been suspended with pay since April and could be removed from office if convicted.

Todd made national news in 2016 when she barred prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against four men charged in three killings.