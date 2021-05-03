Alabama inmate charged with attempted murder of corrections officer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Jail inmates are the reason a corrections officer is still alive after a stabbing Saturday, Sheriff Phil Sims said Monday.

Sims said inmate Emily Sledge, 21, is charged with attempted murder for attacking corrections officer Melissa Woodall around 11 a.m. Saturday. Sledge stabbed Woodall with a pair of scissors, Sims said.

The attack happened as Woodall was moving Sledge from a holding cell and through a work cubicle, Sims said. Sledge hit Woodall and was able to get a pair of scissors from a drawer that she used to stab Woodall multiple times, Sims said.

Woodall was able to open the door to the main women’s cell block while being attacked, Sims said, and several of the inmates were able to come in and pull Sledge off of Woodall until more officers arrived.

Woodall was taken to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment. Sims said she was stabbed once in the arm and four times in the head — one of which just missed an artery behind her ear.

Sims credited inmates Valerie Moore, Katie Moore, Janice Brooks and Stephanie Grimstad with helping pull Sledge off of Woodall.

According to Sims, the holding cell Sledge was in at the time of the attack does not have a restroom and was not designed to be used as a holding cell, but it was being used that way because of overcrowding in the jail.

Online records show Sledge was booked into the jail April 28 on possession charges for methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a third-degree escape charge.