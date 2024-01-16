MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s legislative session begins in just three weeks, and as with most sessions, there is speculation about whether lawmakers will roll the dice on gambling legislation.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said following remarks to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce last week that he backs efforts to shut down illegal gambling operations.

Ledbetter (R- Rainsville) told reporters the Committee he formed to study gaming in the state will be bringing a bill this session that targets illegal gaming. So far, no such bill has been filed.

“I think the biggest thing that’s startling to me– it certainly looks like organized crime is running these illegal gaming operations. I think the bill they got would shut 95% of everything down, and that’s what we need to do,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter says the reason no gaming bills were brought last year was because there were so many freshman lawmakers new to the process. This year, he says the state needs to get the issue under control.

“From my standpoint, I think it needs to be something that shuts the illegals out,” Ledbetter said.

However, Political Analyst Steve Flowers says that might not be what happens.

“I think they want to do that, but I think there may be a Trojan horse in there. They may be coming with something that you may be surprised about,” Flowers said.

Flowers says the speaker’s willingness to publicly talk on the topic could signal something else gets through.

“It may be a surprise tack. People think he’s never going to do it, but this may be the year. You never know. Things happen when you least expect it. The fact he’s saying something, something’s fixing to happen,” Flowers said.

Because gaming is illegal under Alabama’s constitution, any legislation lawmakers would pass to legalize it would be put on the ballot to be decided by voters.