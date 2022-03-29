MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers return to the statehouse this week to tackle the remaining bills of the session, including one to improve math scores.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Alabama ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to math. Sen. Arthur Orr, R- Decatur, wants to change that.

“We’ve got a problem. And we’ve had a problem for several years now,” Orr said.

Orr’s proposed ‘Numeracy Act’ would require the hiring of math coaches, establish a math task force and an office of math improvement, as well as expand summer school and afterschool learning, among other aims.

Orr says one of the highlights is that it holds schools accountable.

“This bill has a component in it that allows for takeover of a particular school if they do not improve after a number of years and a lot of support and efforts and a plan,” Orr said.

The bill would cost roughly $92 million over five years, Orr says, targeted at students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We have got to do something. If our children are not fundamentally prepared to read and also calculate and do basic math equations, they will not be successful in the future,” Orr said.

Those with the advocacy group, A+ Education Partnership, say this bill is much needed.

“We have a math crisis in Alabama. We have less than a quarter of our students that are currently proficient in math,” A+ Education Partnership President Mark Dixon said.

Dixon says this bill would help underperforming schools that need it most.

“We actually have 28 schools right now that have zero percent of students proficient in math. This is something we’ve got to address. It’s been a long time coming and we need a statewide comprehensive plan to improve this,” Dixon said.

Sen. Orr says he expects the bill to pass the House Tuesday. The Senate previously passed it 24-3.