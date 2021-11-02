Alabama House OKs new congressional, legislative districts

A late arrival walks up the steps of the illuminated Alabama Capitol in Montgomery. Ala., as Gov. Don Siegelman delivers his State-of-the-State address inside, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2000. Lawmakers and educators can be seen gathered in the windows of the House chamber on the second and third floors of the Capitol. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has approved new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.

Representatives voted 65-38 on Monday for the new district lines with about 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to oppose the new boundary lines for the seven districts.

The plan now moves to the Alabama Senate. Some Democrats raised concerns that the process was rushed and that proposed lines don’t reflect a state that has grown more diverse, and would pack their supporters into a single congressional district.

Opposed Republicans expressed concerns about particular changes. Lawmakers also advanced new legislative districts.