MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.

The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway was on the Wednesday night debate agenda, but Treadaway asked to delay a vote noting the late hour.

The measure is expected to spark a filibuster by House Democrats.

Republicans supporting the bill say it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage. But critics argue it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the loose definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about the people involved.