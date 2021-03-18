Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation on a 74-19 vote. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The bill’s sponsor argued the restriction is about protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

The bill faced pushback from Democrats who accused Republicans of trying to practice medicine.