Alabama House approves alcohol delivery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon allow people to get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 79-12 for the Senate-passed alcohol delivery bill. The Alabama Senate will now decide whether to go along with House changes or send the bill to a conference committee.

The beverages could only be delivered to people age 21 and older by retailers licensed to deliver. There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period.

Representatives also approved bill to allow wine shipments to Alabama residents. That bill moves to the Alabama Senate.