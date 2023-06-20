DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Last week, the Alabama Hospital Association Board of Trustees elected Dale County Medical CEO Vernon Johnson as the Secretary-Treasurer.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, Johnson has served on several committees of the Alabama Hospital Association and as chairman of its Psychiatric Workgroup, Image Task Force, and president of the Southeast Hospital Council. He has also chaired the Alabama Board of Respiratory Therapy.

Johnson has an associate’s degree in Respiratory Therapy, an undergraduate in Business, and a master of science in Health Administration. He began his career at the Dale Medical Center in 1994 before stepping into the CEO role in 2003.

“We are thrilled to have Vernon’s leadership on our Board and as an officer,” said Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “He is a strong advocate for quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to what his clinical and administrative expertise will bring to our Board and members.”