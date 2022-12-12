RSV, COVID, and the flu: Here’s what you need to know. (Getty)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is seeing an increase in patients with COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Health leaders said the tripledemic is putting a strain on area hospitals.

President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said the state is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses specifically. He said roughly 350 people are in the hospital with COVID and about 200 people are admitted with the flu. As holiday gatherings continue, he expects those numbers to go up.

Williamson said that while we’re not seeing as many patients in hospitals as we did during the peak of the pandemic, hospitals are working with less staff. He said some places are being assisted by travel workers or closing units due to a lack of staff members.

“We are not in a situation state-wide we have been before. We may have localized pockets where places are more crowded, waits are longer. But system-wide places have not shutdown and frozen the way it did in the peak of COVID,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Williams said COVID, flu and RSV are all respiratory illnesses, which makes them easier to spread especially when in large group gatherings. He encourages you to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID, avoid large gatherings if sick, practice good hygiene like hand washing and suggested wearing a mask in big crowds if you are considered high risk.