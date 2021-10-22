Alabama homeowners will likely see a rise in heat costs this winter

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As winter approaches, many homeowners nationwide are having concerns over rising fuel costs to heat their homes.

According to the U.S. Energy Administration, many homeowners will be paying more in propane, heating oil, and natural gas as opposed to this time in 2020. Compared to last year, homeowners will pay 54% more for propane, 43%, and 30% more for natural gas.

Ben Meadows, an economics professor at UAB, said that with U.S. energy being bought and shipped abroad, prices have risen across the board.

“European data they are seeing a crunch of natural gas in Europe, so they are forecasting a large rise in natural gas heating fuels,” Meadows said. “Part of that there is some geopolitical reasons and also some other mechanical reasons. But that means it’s an opportunity for U.S producers, but also that means prices are rising.”

Janet Tullis lives with her husband in an RV and said she’s already begun to see an increase in prices, something she thinks will only get worse this winter.

“I think it’s going to be up because of demand because it’s not just people who own RVs that use propane. People use it in their houses and live out and they are not connected to the gas line,” Tullis said. “You see those really big propane tanks people have next to houses. I don’t think it’s going to get better for years.”

Meadows noted that last year, homeowners saw an unprecedented 7-year low with gas sales.

Experts say some things to keep in mind to help reduce costs for propane users include turning down the thermostat when asleep or away from home, as well as making sure the propane tank doesn’t get too low.