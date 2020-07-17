Alabama high schools win grants for building ‘college-going’ culture

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Possible and the Alabama State Department of Education celebrated high schools for advancing a “college-going” culture, including three within the Birmingham City School District.

The virtual Alabama College Campaign Celebration and Professional Development Workshop

took place on July 1.

Alabama Possible serves as the primary agency for the Alabama College Campaign, which

includes College Application Week, Cash for College Alabama, and College and Career

Decision Week.

Alabama Possible says it’s exciting to see schools connect students with resources to continue their education after high school.

“We were thrilled to celebrate these high schools for their commitment to postsecondary

education and creating a college-going culture,” said Kristina Scott, Alabama Possible Executive

Director.

The high schools with the highest FAFSA completion rates for their senior classes as of May 31:

Small: Amelia L. Johnson High School (Marengo County), 100% completion

Medium: Ramsay High School (Birmingham City), 82% completion

Large: Helena High School (Shelby County), 62% completion

The small, medium, and large high schools with the most improved FAFSA completion rate from

October 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, compared to the same time frame last school year were:

Small: Meek High School (Winston County), 154% improvement

Medium: Parker High School (Birmingham City), 81% improvement

Large: Huffman High School (Birmingham City), 79% improvement

The campaign for the 2019-2020 year kicked-off on October 1, 2019.

A total of 346 high schools participated in the Alabama College Campaign and Cash for College and educators from each school have worked alongside 48,290 students and their families to complete nearly 23,000 FAFSAs

