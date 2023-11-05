MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will host Alabama’s 75th annual turkey pardoning at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion on Monday morning.

On Ivey’s X — formerly known as Twitter — page, the public can vote on which two turkeys will be pardoned. The poll closes at 9 a.m. Monday. The four options are as follows:

Cluck and Dolly

Giblet and Puddin’

Rosemary and Sage

Butterball and Maple

According to the governor’s office, the turkeys will be provided by Bates Turkey Farm. Ivey will be joined by Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate at the pardoning. Students from Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School will be involved in the program.

The pardoning is set to start at 10 am.